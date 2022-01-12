A local group has formed in an effort to ascertain that minorities receive representation in job creation from a 1/2-cent economic development sales tax.
At least 35 local African-American businesses have banded together to create the Minority Business Council of Clark County in response to what its leaders are calling incomplete guidelines proposed by the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County. Led by the Rev. Johnny Harris, the MBCCC has been incorporated with the state as a limited liability company.
Harris made this announcement Monday during a Quorum Court meeting when justices of the peace gave him a 10-minute window to voice concerns over the proposed guidelines on how the EDCCC can spend tax funds collected for the purpose of creating jobs and attracting business to Clark County.
The issue the African-American community has with the guidelines, Harris said, is that promises were made during the 2021 campaign to renew the tax but now are apparently being forgotten as the newly collected funds sit idly in an account waiting on approval on how they can be spent.
How the original tax that funded the EDCCC’s incentives account was strictly regulated by state law and only allowed for creating a set number of primary, or manufacturing, jobs. While the recent ballot didn’t change the amount collected from taxpayers, it opened doors for a variety of other spending opportunities with a more relaxed structure with the application process for potential businesses.
“Promises were made, and some of these things have not been addressed,” said Harris, an Arkadelphia native and retired educator. During the campaign, he noted, the black business community was promised fair representation. Justice Albert Neal has been an outspoken opponent of the guidelines as they were proposed because, he says, tax proponents have reneged on a guarantee that black businesses would be represented. To date Neal, one of two African-American JPs, has been the lone dissenting vote on the proposed guidelines. Neal selected Harris to speak at Monday’s meeting.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.