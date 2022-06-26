Tweets from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Sunday. Go to these sources for more information:
Mitchell McCoy, State Sen. Jim Hendren (I) says if special session is called regarding abortion, he’d likely propose an amendment to allow victims of rape or incest to get an abortion. … Multiple sources, At least 22 people have died at a South African nightclub, possibly due to tainted liquor. … KTRE News, 5 people shot at Smith County (TX) trail ride, concert. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, RV park proposed by Magic Springs in petition to city. … Region 8 News, A Cave City man died Saturday night in an ATV crash. … NWS Shreveport, Shreveport has already broken the record high today with 103 degrees, breaking old record of 101 in 2012. El Dorado also had its first 100-degree day this season. … IDrive Arkansas, Cleveland County -- Accident with possible injury reported on SB U.S. Highway 167 approximately 4 miles north of State Highway 273 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. … TalkBusinessArkansas, Alan Morse, CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, a regional telecom and broadband provider, said Arkansas is well ahead of surrounding states when it comes to investing in high-speed internet. … KTRE News, Protestors gather on Tyler square after Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. … NPR, Oil refineries have lost capacity over recent years, making it nearly impossible to increase supply and stabilize gas prices at the pump. … Associated Press, Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project implemented last year that used volunteers to kill bison to downsize the herd. New surveys show the herd roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona is closer to the goal of about 200. … KTAL NBC 6 News, Coroner's office identifies victim of Shreveport's 33rd homicide of 2022. … KTVE, More than 400,000 patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of fires, including one that sent a man to the hospital. … Fox16 News, Man dead, officer and police dog injured following domestic disturbance call in North Little Rock. … BBC Breaking News, Wooden stand collapses on spectators at Colombian bullring, leaving several dead and hundreds injured.
Online opinions:
Danforth, Arkansas is literally the worst place to be pregnant, give birth, or raise a child and that doubles if you're poor. The unmitigated audacity of this pampered little rich boy to act like we are leading on anything is jawdropping. … Steve Hofstetter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders just said that she'll make sure that "when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom..." Um, who is going to tell her? … Axios, Far-right candidates are surging in House races across the map: GOP leaders increasingly fear that a red wave will wash in a raft of conspiracy theorists and extremists.