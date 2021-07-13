Interfor Corporation said this week that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire four sawmill operations from Georgia-Pacific, located in Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, DeQuincy, LA and Philomath, OR.
The company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world.
Among its holdings is a sawmill in Monticello.
