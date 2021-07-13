Interfor

Interfor, which owns a sawmill in Monticello, has completed the purchase of four other mills.

Interfor Corporation said this week that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire four sawmill operations from Georgia-Pacific, located in Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, DeQuincy, LA and Philomath, OR.

The company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world.

Among its holdings is a sawmill in Monticello.

For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com. Investor contact and further information: Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (604) 689-6804

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you