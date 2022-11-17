There was no grand prize winner nationally in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona and Georgia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $93 million ($46.7 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $238 million ($119.1 million cash).