Destiny Lynn Johnson, 15, has been reported by the Arkansas State Police as missing from the Malvern area.
Johnson is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair.
Johnson was last seen about 9:17 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on Big Creek Road in Malvern. Her clothing description is unknown, and she left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.
It is also unknown if she was picked up in a vehicle and there is no vehicle description available.
Anyone with information about Johnson may call the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office at 501-337-7738.