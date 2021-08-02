Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
ArkansasCovid, There are 42 new COVID-related deaths in Arkansas recorded Monday. This is the highest one-day total of deaths since February 9 … Andrew DeMillo, State sees biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began. … Multiple sources, Lawsuit filed to contest Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates. … KATV News, More than 160 Marion student and employees in quarantine due to COVID exposure. … Greg Harton, Benton and Washington county hospitals at all time high of 165 COVID hospitalizations. … KSLA News 12, Man, 21, shot and killed Monday morning at Shreveport apartment complex. … KTAL NBC 6 News, Hope Watermelon Festival this weekend. … Arkansas DOT, The Interstate 40 bridge at Memphis is fully reopened to traffic. … Multiple sources, Louisiana governor reinstates statewide mask mandate regardless of vaccination status, starting Wednesday. … KATV News, State Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy), who was fully vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID along with his wife. … The Advocate, Grambling University will use its federal aid for coronavirus relief to forgive $1.5 million in student debt. … SHV Regional Airport, Since launch a month ago, 2,733 people have taken non-stop Allegiant Shreveport-Los Angeles flight.
National/International:
AFP News Agency, U.S. vows “collective response” to Iran attack on tanker. … NPR, Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama may get second chance to vote on a union. … Washington Post, Delta variant infections are probably more severe, CDC document says, citing data showing vaccination people can spread coronavirus. … Hugo Lowell, DC Metro Police says third officer who responded to January 6 Capitol attack has died by suicide. … Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has tested positive for COVID. … NSFVoyager2, I am currently 17 hours, 35 minutes, 45 seconds of light-travel time from Earth. … Various sources, Four-day work week gaining steam in Congress.