There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

There were Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($312.8 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-4-18-46-62, Powerball 25, Power Play 2.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $457 million ($331.6 million cash).

