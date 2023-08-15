The Arkansas Parole Board has acted on requests from current and former inmates from South Arkansas for commutations or pardons.
The board declared the following commutation requests to be “without merit.”
Clark County
Make Chambers, residential burglary.
Clark and Nevada Counties
Tyrone Mark, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated robbery, false imprisonment, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance.
Hempstead County
Willie Munn, burglary
Miller County
Billy Wilburn, rape, sexual abuse-first degree.
The board declared that the following recommendation for pardon was “with merit.”
Hempstead County
Ronald Atkins, theft over $100, burglary, grand larceny.
The board found the following recommendation for pardon “without merit.”
Lafayette County
Jermaine Eason, theft of property, murder first degree. Eason was imprisoned for many years but has since been released. He was a co-defendant with Frank Williams Jr. in the 1992 shooting death of Bradley farmer Clyde Spence. Williams was convicted of capital murder and remains in prison.
Eason was 15 at the time he was arrested.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising her authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.