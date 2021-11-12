Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock requires a major traffic shift for the next stage of improvements, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
As of Wednesday morning, the Interstate 30 eastbound lanes have shifted left between 9th and 6th Streets. The eastbound inside lane has concrete barriers on either side, separating it from westbound traffic and the eastbound middle lane. This change in traffic patterns does not impact any entrance or exit ramps along Interstate 30.
This traffic split is expected to be in place through summer 2022. This traffic pattern is similar to the traffic shifts used during current construction on the Interstate 430 river bridge.