According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, a Pine Bluff man is facing felony charges in connection with a fatal vehicle accident that occurred Friday in the Walmart parking lot.
According to Akers, Jarvis Dillard, 33, was arrested by MPD after a vehicle he was operating collided with multiple other parked vehicles in the parking lot. The vehicle operated by Dillard also struck pedestrian in the parking lot who was near their vehicle, killing the pedestrian.
Dillard was charged with manslaughter, DWI drugs and criminal mischief, 2nd Degree. A parole warrant was also served at the time of his arrest.
