Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Multiple sources, Central Texas lawman foil extremist man’s plan to shoot up Kerrville Walmart. … El Dorado News-Times, Mattocks Park pool won’t have traditional Memorial Day opening – may be later in summer. … KNOE, Tallulah, LA authorities in armed standoff Monday afternoon with man near I-20, shot fired. … Texarkana Gazette, Pilot dies in crash of small aircraft at Pearland airport. … Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Attending Memorial Day ceremony in Siloam Springs. … KATV News, Man shot in face while taking out trash at southwest LRK home. … The Advocate, Emily Beck Cogburn’s short story “Cats” imagines New Orleans in 100 years, after most of Big Easy is overtaken by rising sea levels. … Multiple sources, West Monroe Police arrest suspect at Camellia Trace Apartments shooting scene. … KTBS, Raymond L. Johnson Jr., 9, drowned Sunday at Ash Drive residence. … NWS Shreveport, Radar back in service following outage. … NWS Little Rock, Flash flood watch through Tuesday night for parts of west and north Arkansas. … KTRE News, Body of Magnolia Springs, TX man recovered Saturday from Six Mile Creek in East Texas. … KSLA News 12, Dominique T. Rowland, 32, shot to death Monday morning on Westwood Park Drive in Shreveport. … Shreveport Times, Texas man dies Saturday in single-vehicle wreck near Mooringsport. … Multiple sources, Many people gathering in Tulsa to commemorate victims of mass murder of Black residents 100 years ago. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, $11 million in contracts bring city close to processing 20 million gallons per day of Lake Ouachita water. …
National/International:
Multiple sources, President Joe Biden honors nation’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery. … PatriotTakes, Former Trump adviser Sidney Powell makes crazed statements at conspiracy theorists’ rally in Dallas. … Associated Press, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said burial of more than 200 children at former Indigenous residential school was not an isolated incident.