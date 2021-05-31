Twitter

Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:

Multiple sources, Central Texas lawman foil extremist man’s plan to shoot up Kerrville Walmart. … El Dorado News-Times, Mattocks Park pool won’t have traditional Memorial Day opening – may be later in summer. … KNOE, Tallulah, LA authorities in armed standoff Monday afternoon with man near I-20, shot fired. … Texarkana Gazette, Pilot dies in crash of small aircraft at Pearland airport. … Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Attending Memorial Day ceremony in Siloam Springs. … KATV News, Man shot in face while taking out trash at southwest LRK home. … The Advocate, Emily Beck Cogburn’s short story “Cats” imagines New Orleans in 100 years, after most of Big Easy is overtaken by rising sea levels. … Multiple sources, West Monroe Police arrest suspect at Camellia Trace Apartments shooting scene. … KTBS, Raymond L. Johnson Jr., 9, drowned Sunday at Ash Drive residence. … NWS Shreveport, Radar back in service following outage. … NWS Little Rock, Flash flood watch through Tuesday night for parts of west and north Arkansas. … KTRE News, Body of Magnolia Springs, TX man recovered Saturday from Six Mile Creek in East Texas. … KSLA News 12, Dominique T. Rowland, 32, shot to death Monday morning on Westwood Park Drive in Shreveport. … Shreveport Times, Texas man dies Saturday in single-vehicle wreck near Mooringsport. … Multiple sources, Many people gathering in Tulsa to commemorate victims of mass murder of Black residents 100 years ago. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, $11 million in contracts bring city close to processing 20 million gallons per day of Lake Ouachita water. …

National/International:

Multiple sources, President Joe Biden honors nation’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery. … PatriotTakes, Former Trump adviser Sidney Powell makes crazed statements at conspiracy theorists’ rally in Dallas. … Associated Press, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said burial of more than 200 children at former Indigenous residential school was not an isolated incident.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you