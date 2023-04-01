Arkadelphia city directors on Tuesday will consider a contract to finish work on Feaster Trail left undone by the company that started it.
The Glenwood-based All-Pro Contracting Inc. stopped work on the trail rehabilitation project after owner Barry Walker was arrested and ultimately convicted of raping dozens of prepubescent girls. Walker’s company is among the targets of a civil lawsuit filed by victims in the criminal case.
All that’s left of the job is replacing a 600-foot section of pavement with concrete.
The project total, when the board approved it in 2021, was $278,973. To date, the city has spent $171,513 on the concrete trail. An $80,000 ArDOT grant stipulated that the city spend $20,000 for much of the sidewalk between the hospital and 26th Street. The city terminated its contract with All-Pro, requested ArDOT close the grant since the finished work exceeded the city’s obligations, and took bids to complete the concrete work.
