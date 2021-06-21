Delta Dental Foundation of Arkansas has named the 21 winners of $341,000 in community education grants.
The grants are going to organizations that will implement or expand community-focused oral health education programs. More than 25,500 Arkansans are expected to benefit, primarily low-income, uninsured and underserved residents.
"Arkansas ranks near the bottom nationally for oral health. The solution starts with three basic, straightforward habits: Brush and floss daily and see the dentist regularly," said Chrissy Chatham, executive director of the Foundation. "Our funding supports projects that teach these fundamentals to empower more Arkansans with knowledge of habits that can be integrated into their daily lives and improve their oral health.”
South Arkansas organizations receiving grants:
-- Boys & Girls Club of McGehee, McGehee
-- DePaul Community Health Centers, Dumas
Offered for the first time in 2021, Community Education Grants are designed to support a wide variety of oral health educational programs, in contrast to the Foundation's annual Community Grants that typically fund dental treatments and other clinical services.
Arkansas non-profit organizations, educational facilities, churches and governmental agencies were eligible to apply for grant amounts ranging from $2,500 to $30,000.