There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-12-20-27-32, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Minnesota and West Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $346 million ($196.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.