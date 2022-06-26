Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-12-20-27-32, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Minnesota and West Virginia.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $346 million ($196.7 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you