There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13, Power Play 3x.
There were three Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Texas.
In Arkansas, there were 11 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 16 Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were 19 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 38 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $87 million ($42.8 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.