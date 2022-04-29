Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents:
Michael Lowe, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Replaces David Haak.
Ernie Pender, Texarkana, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
John Martin, Crossett, to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities. Term expires on June 1, 2025. Reappointment.
Dr. Amy Leigh Overton-McCoy, Texarkana, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Syble Echols.
magnoliareporter.com encourages South Arkansas residents to apply for appointments to Arkansas state boards and commissions. CLICK HERE for more information about the application process.