Powerball

Tickets sold in California and Wisconsin will split the $632,600,000 Powerball jackpot. People in two states won $2 million, and tickets in nine states won $1 million.

The big jackpot was a bust Wednesday in Arkansas, with no ticket holder winning more than $200 in the national lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-14-25-33-46, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.

The big winners in Wisconsin and California were joined by Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Florida and Georgia. There were nine Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, New Jersey and Texas.

In Arkansas, there were five Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 14 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 13 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will drop to an estimated $20 million.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-6-16-21-22, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $278 million ($193 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

