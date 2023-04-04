PRESCOTT – Eight arrests have been made involving a theft ring at Cash Savers Supermarket.
According to Prescott Police Det. Joey Grayson, the eight suspects include employees and customers of the store. He said Cash Savers noticed the store had lost between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of merchandise around the first of the year and did an internal investigation, discovering employees may have been involved.
Officials with Cash Savers contacted the Prescott Police Department and another, more in-depth investigation was done, leading to the arrest of eight people, so far.
