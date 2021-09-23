There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
20-40-47-55-63, Powerball 5, Power Play 3.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Pennsylvania, and two Match 5 winners in Florida and Maryland.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $523 million ($379 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
36-41-45-51-56, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($14.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.