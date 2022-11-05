Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK.
Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage.
Downtown Idabel received substantial damage, including a church, medical center and school destroyed. At least one person died in the Idabel storm and others were missing.
Storm experts tracked one supercell that cut a 300-mile path from Waco, TX to near Paris, AR over a seven-hour period.
Much of the rural area around Prescott was without power on Saturday morning.
Columbia County was under a tornado watch Friday night but the storm system was mostly a wind and rain event locally. magnoliareporter.com recorded 0.92 inches of rain from the system and windy conditioned continued into late Saturday morning.
Magnolia’s rainfall for the year now totals 50.1 inches.
Here is a preliminary map of possible damage locations along the paths of the long-tracked supercell thunderstorms which moved across the area Friday night. The map is based on initial reports. The National Weather Service cannot confirm at this time whether damage tracks are continuous along these paths.