There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-33-55-59-62, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($222.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.