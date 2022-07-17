A truck driver from Texas died about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the 103-mile marker of Interstate 30, north of Malvern.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, there was an unattended 2009 Chrysler 200 parked on the east shoulder of the road.
Peter Roshdi Fahim, 31, of McKinney was driving a 2016 model Volvo tractor-trailer east on the interstate. His truck veered onto the shoulder and sideswiped the Chrysler. His own vehicle left the roadway, collided with the treeline and overturned. Fahim was ejected from the truck.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kevin M. Hrabal investigated the wreck.
