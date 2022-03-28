A Magnolia, Arkansas, woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week in connection with a fatal shooting in Texarkana in 2020 investigators describe as drug-related.
Cierra Nicole Gentry, 35, pleaded guilty to murder in Miller County circuit court this week and received the same sentence her co-defendant, Damien Damon Butler, 27, received last week.
Gentry and Butler were charged with capital murder in the case initially but pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
