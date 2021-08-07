There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-18-40-46-69, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $208 million ($150.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
5-21-32-36-58, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $226 million ($164.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.