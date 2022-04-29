Visitors to Hot Springs have been warned to be on the lookout for suspects in a red-colored Chevrolet Suburban who are shooting people with what may be a “SplatRBall” gun.
Three people were shot at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Central Avenue with such a gun. It fires gel-filled projectiles similar to paint balls and can cause welts and bruising.
Hot Spring Police think the suspects are young adults or juveniles believed to be engaging in some form of social media challenge.
The Hot Springs Police Department is seeking any information that will lead to the identity of the suspects and are encouraged to contact Detective Plummer at 501-710-6997.