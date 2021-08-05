There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-21-32-36-58, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There was Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Minnesota and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $226 million ($164.8 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-9-17-27-34, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $191 million ($139.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.