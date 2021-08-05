Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

5-21-32-36-58, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Minnesota and New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $226 million ($164.8 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-9-17-27-34, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $191 million ($139.8 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

