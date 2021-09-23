Emergency officials are dealing with an anhydrous ammonia pipeline leak near Hampton in Calhoun County.
The incident is being described as a leak in a pipeline. There is a major ammonia pipeline that runs north to south through Arkansas, including Calhoun County.
U.S. 278 east of Hampton has been closed for a distance of 8.89 miles from just east of Hampton to the town of Banks in Bradley County. Traffic is being detoured. The roadway was closed at 9:18 p.m., according to iDriveArkansas.
People on the west side of Hampton have been told to shelter in place. Residents east of U.S. 167 have been evacuated to Hampton High School.
The Hampton School District has notified the public that it is declaring Friday as a “snow day.” No students or staff should be on campus unless authorized.
NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P., a division of San Antonio-based NuStar Energy L.P., operates an ammonia pipeline that originates near Donaldsonville, LA and runs north-south through Arkansas, including the area just east of Hampton.
After branching into two segments west of St. Louis, the pipeline runs through Missouri and Iowa to Aurora, Nebraska. The eastern segment runs through Missouri and Illinois, and ends at Huntington, Indiana.
There was no immediate word on what may have caused the leak, or if there have been injuries.
There was no immediate response from NuStar Pipeline to a request for a comment.
Anhydrous ammonia is a liquid commonly used in nitrogen fertilizer and as a refrigerant. In concentrated form, it is caustic and hazardous and can cause chemical burns.
It is toxic as a gas or liquid and is corrosive to human tissue. Exposure in large quantities can be fatal.
Transportation and industrial accidents involving anhydrous ammonia are fairly common.
Last month, 70 employees of the Richelieu Foods pizza production facility in Wheeling, IL were evacuated and three were hospitalized due to a leak. On August 29, a derailment involving tank cars of anhydrous ammonia propted the evacuation of New Hampton, IA. In June, hundreds of employees at a Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, IA were evacuated due to a leak.