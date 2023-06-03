Mega MIllions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-16-19-36-60, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $218 million ($113.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $400. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-4-54-61-62, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $262 million ($133.2 million cash).

