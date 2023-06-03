There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-16-19-36-60, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $218 million ($113.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $400. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-4-54-61-62, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $262 million ($133.2 million cash).