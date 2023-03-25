There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
14-17-33-42-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Texas.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $322 million ($174.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were six Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
27-28-37-50-57, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $112 million ($60.3 million cash).