There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Tennessee.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There was one Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-15-22-42-47, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $473 million ($255.7 million).