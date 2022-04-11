One man was shot to death and a second wounded about 4 a.m. Sunday at Northside Park in Hope.
A statement from Hope Police said that officers responded to reports that a person had been shot at the park. While enroute, officers were told that one person with a gunshot wound was being transported by personal vehicle to Wadley Hospital in Hope.
Hope Police found one man lying in the parking lot at the park’s entrance. He was Bernard McCarthur Jr., 24, of Hope. He was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The victim who was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle was identified as Stevaughn Johnson, 26, of Hope. He was subsequently transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone having video or other information about the shooting has been asked to call 911, or Lt. Jimmy Courtney at the Hope Police Department, 870-722-2560.