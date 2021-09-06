Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant 15 pardons and two commutations.
Two of the pardons will go to residents of South Arkansas and North Louisiana.
Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to these area residents:
Gary Levine, Monroe, LA -- Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Courtney Martin Peterson, Crossett -- Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Ashley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
An additional 35 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.