There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-21-38-50-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million.

Arkansas ticket results were not immediately available.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $291 million ($213 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $122 million ($89.2 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

