There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-21-38-50-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million.
Arkansas ticket results were not immediately available.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $291 million ($213 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $122 million ($89.2 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.