Two men died Thursday morning when their cars collided on U.S. 278 West in Nashville.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jamal Staves, 45, of Nashville was driving a 2012 Cadillac south on the highway. Patrick Byrne, 68, of Dierks was driving a 2015 Chevrolet north on the road. Staves’ Cadillac crossed the center line and struck the Byrne Chevrolet head-on.
Staves died at the scene. Byrne died later at Howard County Medical Center.
A minor female passenger in the Staves vehicle was hurt. She was not identified in the report. She was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
The weather was clear and the road was dry. Trooper Joshua Broughton investigated the wreck, which happened about 10:53 a.m.