Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

9-10-36-46-52, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $100,000. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $202 million ($110.4 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

12-32-49-51-66, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $441 million ($238.8 million cash).

