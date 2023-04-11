There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-10-36-46-52, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $100,000. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $202 million ($110.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
12-32-49-51-66, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $441 million ($238.8 million cash).