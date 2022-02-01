There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-15-51-61-69, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $123 million ($84.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-16-25-44-55, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.