There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-7-11-17-32, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
There were three Match 5 + Power Play winners of $3 million in Michigan, Ohio and Oklahoma. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Florida, Indiana, New York and Wisconsin.
In Arkansas, there were five Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were 11 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 14 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $620 million ($446 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $34 million ($23.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.