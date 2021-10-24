This is the story behind the Monticello Mural on the downtown square.
The mural’s design depicts 8-9 postcard-style images that encompass some of the things that make Monticello proud.
The mural is like a “page out of a scrapbook,” and has little details including stamps, stickers, and banners to add special elements throughout the artwork.
The project is expected to take around four weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.
