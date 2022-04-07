The Arkansas Waterways Commission (AWC) announced today that the Arkansas Port, Intermodal, and Waterway Development Grant Program is accepting applications for the 2022 grant season. This season, $1,952,102.55 in funding is available.
The Arkansas Port, Intermodal, and Waterway Development Grant Program is open to Arkansas public port or intermodal authorities or facilities located along the Mississippi, Ouachita, Red, and White Rivers.
The program provides public funds for projects such as construction, improvement, capital facility rehabilitation and expansion of public port and intermodal facilities, including maritime-related industrial park infrastructure developments. The program can fund up to 90% of the project cost. Dredging projects are also eligible with a 50% match.
“Commercially navigable waterways are an economic driver for Arkansas. Barge transportation is the most cost-effective, safe, and eco-friendly mode of shipping bulk and oversized freight,” says AWC Director Cassandra Caldwell. “Industries pay an ad valorem tax on the value of barges traversing Arkansas’ navigable rivers. This grant program boosts Arkansas’ competitive advantage by reinvesting those ad valorem taxes in our public port infrastructure.”
CLICK HERE for fund applications.
All applications and supplemental documentation must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 15.