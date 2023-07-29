There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery, boosting the jackpot for Tuesday to more than $1 billion.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-10-28-52-63, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
There were four Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $5 million in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were seven Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,500. There were eight Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 18 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-16-40-48-60, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $60 million ($31.1 million cash).