When things match up closely, they tend to be related. I’m not saying it’s a Buc-ee’s coming to Benton, but one plus one is two and there are two teeth in the front of a beaver’s mouth.
The Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission met on Thursday afternoon to consider a proposal for someone to purchase land from them at Exit 114. The City of Benton recently purchased approximately 100 acres of land from private citizen Jim Thomas in March 2023. They will purchase about 400 more from him in the span of 10 years, for the purpose building parks facilities.
According to A&P Commissioner Bill Eldridge, in the process of the deal, Mr. Thomas confided that a certain entity was interested in purchasing the front corner of the property – about 29 acres. The City put it out to a bid process and one bid was returned.
Eldridge read a summary of the bid aloud at the meeting. I’m not saying it’s a Buc-ee’s, but Eldridge said it was from a travel center that bid $77,586.21 per acre on 29 acres, or a gross of $2.25 million before real estate fees. The company name is CSMS Management LLC, of Pearland, TX. I’m not saying it’s a Buc-ee’s, but I googled it and Buc-ee’s headquarters is in Pearland, TX.
The company stated in its proposal that it would employ 250 people at $16-18 per hour, with insurance, 401k and 3 weeks vacation. I’m not saying it’s a Buc-ee’s, but that is roughly their pay scale and their signage at the stores say they have healthcare, 401k and 3 weeks vacation.
