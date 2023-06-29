Three people died and a fourth was injured about 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in a collision between a parked van and a pick-up truck on U.S. 71 near Ogden (Little River County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2023 Toyota Tundra, driven by Matthew West, 34, of Shreveport, LA, was southbound on the highway when the truck traveled onto the right shoulder.
The truck first struck and killed Christopher Robinson, 34, of New Boston, TX. Robinson had been driving a 2017 model Ford Transit Van. Robinson had parked the van on the shoulder, and had gotten out to assist another motorist who was changing a flat tire. Robinson had walked to the rear of the van when both he and the van were hit by the truck.
West survived and was taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center in TEXarkana, but two of his passengers were killed. They were identified as Carrie Flynn, 61, and John Hucke, 65, both of Shreveport.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. David Hamilton investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.