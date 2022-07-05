FORT SMITH -- Arkansas Oklahoma Gas has brought in a team of experts to help the company reduce its carbon and methane emissions and promote sustainable and efficient energy use.
They eat weeds and leave fertilizer behind.
AOG is partnering with Goats on the Go - Fort Smith.
Goats on the Go - Fort Smith is a sustainable and environmentally responsible way for AOG to clear weeds and brush from areas in its service territories using a method called "targeting grazing."
Targeted grazing is the application of a specific kind of livestock – goats in this case -- to accomplish defined vegetation or landscape goals.
It is also known as "conservation grazing," or "prescribed grazing."
Targeted grazing controls problem vegetation without erosion, chemicals, or the disruption and burning of fossil fuels that comes with mechanization. The goats stay in the targeted area for just a few days, or until their job is done.
"AOG is committed to conserving natural resources, helping to solve environmental challenges, and our impact on the environment through energy efficiency, pollution reduction and forward-thinking innovation," said Tony Parker, director of Operations at AOG. "Our partnership with Goats on the Go - Fort Smith is just one way we are making good on our promises."
To keep the goats contained, Goats on the Go - Fort Smith installs temporary electric fencing to enclose the areas that are designated for grazing. The electric fence is powered by a solar-charged power source.
Goats on the Go - Fort Smith checks on the goats regularly and carefully monitors the progress of the grazing project. The goats often sleep under the stars on the service areas but depending on location and the anticipated length of stay, the goats may go home overnight.
"I'm out in nature all the time and I believe in taking it and putting it back, close to its original environment," said Andrew Goldsmith of Goats on the Go – Fort Smith. "Goats can bring balance into an environment while keeping underbrush cleared away. They provide natural fertilizer and make an overall positive environmental impact, sustain things naturally, and the goats love their work. It's a win-win for everyone."
The goats aren't aggressive towards people, do not harm the surrounding vegetation and do their jobs in silence.
CLICK HERE to see a video of the goats at work.