The Chemours Company has suspended business with Russian entities in response to the ongoing military conflict and humanitarian crisis.
Chemours operates a chemical plant in El Dorado.
“Chemours condemns the senseless violence taking place and views continuing business as inconsistent with our company values. As always, we will work to meet the needs of our global customers throughout this process, however, we believe suspending business with Russian entities is the right thing to do,” said Mark Newman, president and CEO for Chemours. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and reassess in the future.”
Chemours also announced a $100,000 donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in the region.
“Every day we encourage our people to operate with the courage to make a difference. Over the past two weeks the people of the Ukraine have embodied such courage and perseverance. Now, we want to do our part and help make a difference by supporting those in need,” said Newman.
Chemours has a small office in Moscow and is working closely with employees to ensure their safety.