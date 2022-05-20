A Polk County law enforcement officer shot and killed a man Thursday night during a domestic disturbance in Mena.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that the shooting happened when deputies were about to enter a residence where a domestic disturbance had been reported just before 10 p.m.
Rickey Looney, 40, of 108 Majesty Lane, was shot by a law enforcement officer after Looney reportedly ordered authorities to leave, then pointed a gun at one of the three sheriff’s department personnel who was about to enter the home.
Looney was transported by ambulance to the Mena hospital where he later died.
Deputies initially responded to Looney’s home after a woman
reported she had accidentally shot Looney with a pistol as he attempted to stop her from leaving following an argument between the two.
Special agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The investigative case file will be used by the Polk County prosecuting attorney in making a decision whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.
The identity of the law enforcement officer who shot Looney is not being released at this time. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the prosecuting attorney will decide when to make the identity public.
Looney’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.