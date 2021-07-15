There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
33-46-53-59-62, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $150 million ($107.6 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $117 million ($83.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.