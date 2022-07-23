Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner in Friday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Virginia. There were three Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $3 million in Delaware, New Jersey and New York.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.

In Arkansas, there were nine Match 4 winners of $500. There were 13 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 17 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $790 million ($464.4 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

10-20-23-49-65, Powerball 22, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($69.2 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

