There was no grand prize winner in Friday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Virginia. There were three Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $3 million in Delaware, New Jersey and New York.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.
In Arkansas, there were nine Match 4 winners of $500. There were 13 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 17 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $790 million ($464.4 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-20-23-49-65, Powerball 22, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($69.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.