There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Michigan and New York. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $201 million ($144.1 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-16-19-48-68, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $400 million ($292 million cash).