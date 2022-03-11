A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Texarkana accuses five nurse practitioners and three pharmacists of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
The indictment is connected to raids in May 2021 of Lansdell Clinics in Texarkana and De Queen, Arkansas, and other locations.
Five nurse practitioners and three pharmacists are named in the indictment now pending in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas.
The nurse practitioners include Tawnya Lee Lansdell, Claire Terece Russell, Wendy Wynette Gammon, Shelly Rae Eastridge and Bonita Lois Martin. The pharmacists include Candace Michelle Whitely, Gina M. Richardson and Stephen Haden Sullivan.
According to the indictment, the defendants conspired beginning “in or about January 2019, and continuing through on or about August 1, 2021” to distribute Schedule II controlled substances, hydrocodone and oxycodone, and other Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances “without an effective prescription.”
Lansdell appeared Wednesday morning via video conferencing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant for an initial appearance and arraignment. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charge and is represented by Little Rock attorney Erin Cassinelli, according to court records.
Russell, Gammon, Martin, Whitely, Richardson and Sullivan appeared in person before Bryant in Texarkana on Wednesday. All entered pleas of not guilty.
