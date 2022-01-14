A Desha County man is in custody after he allegedly shot two individuals Thursday night following a domestic disturbance outside a Dumas residence.
Jason Jenkins, 36, of Dumas died at a local hospital and Robert Washington, 35, of Dumas, was treated and released following the shooting at 315 South Ash Street.
Derrick Nixon, 34, of Dumas was taken into custody shortly Dumas police arrived at the residence about 10:55 p.m. Nixon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Nixon was incarcerated overnight at the Dumas city jail and was scheduled to appear Friday in court for a bond hearing.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Dumas Police Department are jointly investigating the homicide.